Women's College Basketball: Badgers hang on for 77-74 win over Southern

The Wisconsin women's basketball team pulled out a three point win, 77-74 against Southern University Monday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers finished with four players in double figures scoring. Lead by Abby Laszewski's 25 points and five rebounds. Senior guard Cayla McMorris added a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

With the win, Wisconsin moves to (2-1) overall on the season. Next action, Wisconsin travels to the 2017 Paradise Jam in Washington, D.C. The Badgers will play Syracuse at 10 a.m. on November 23.