Convicted bank robber sentenced to eight years in prison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man convicted in a Madison bank robbery will spend eight years in prison.

Justin McBride pleaded guilty to stealing from the Old National Bank in Madison in February. 

Authorities say McBride also admitted to robbing the Wells Fargo bank in Middleton in January. The judge took that crime into account during McBride's sentencing for the Madison robbery.

