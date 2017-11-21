MADISON (WKOW) -- Families are getting into the holiday spirit and visiting Santa at Madison's malls.

Santa is near the play area at West Towne Mall and center court at East Towne Mall.

The hours for both are the same:

Now through Sunday, December 24 Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Pet Night: November 27 from 6 - 9 p.m.

All pets have to be on a leash or in a carrier. Also, be aware that Santa takes a break from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 3-4 p.m. on Sundays.

