The Grinch arrives to steal Christmas in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is at the Overture Center for the Arts now through Sunday, November 26. 

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic.

Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos including Danny Who, played by Wisconsinite Jonathan Nadolny, born and raised in Greenfield.

On Wednesday, Nadolny stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the production and his return to Wisconsin

The Grinch broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. More than 1.8 million theater-goers across America have seen this holiday musical.

Click here for ticket information.

