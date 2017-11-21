PHOTOS: One injured in Columbia County explosion and fire

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- One person has been injured following a home explosion and fire in Columbia County.

Emergency crews were called about 10 a.m. Tuesday to a home at N1172 Chrisler Rd., in the town of West Point, which is west of Lodi following a report of an explosion.

Authorities on the scene say the four-thousand square foot home was under construction, and two workers on the site smelled some sort of gas about 8 a.m.

A heating contractor was called in to check on the gas, and at about 10 a.m. there was an explosion.



"The worker managed to get out of the structure after it exploded, and he went to a neighboring residence," Lodi Area Fire Chief Robert Annen says. "They called for help."



Authorities say the contractor sustained burns and was transported to UW-Hospital in Madison by ambulance.



The worker is employed by Baybrookes Heating and Cooling in Sauk City. A representative of the firm says she has no comment on the worker's response to the gas issue.

The home, in a rural area of Columbia County, is at the end of a long drive and not visible from the road, on more than twelve acres. A relative of the homeowner say the homeowner and his wife are devastated, not only over losing their home, but because someone was injured as well.

Officials with the Columbia County Sheriff's office say while the cause of the blast remains under investigation, it appears to be accidental.