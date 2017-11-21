Girl Scouts to parents: Your daughter doesn't owe anyone a hug

NEW YORK (WKOW) -- As the holidays approach, the Girl Scouts have a message for parents:

Your children don't owe anyone a hug.

Without even realizing it, the Girl Scouts say, your daughter could get the wrong idea about consent and physical affection.

In a post on the Girl Scouts website, they write:

Have you ever insisted, “Uncle just got here—go give him a big hug!” or “Auntie gave you that nice toy, go give her a kiss,” when you were worried your child might not offer affection on her own? If yes, you might want to reconsider the urge to do that in the future.

“The notion of consent may seem very grownup and like something that doesn’t pertain to children,” Girl Scouts’ developmental psychologist Dr. Andrea Bastiani Archibald wrote in the post, “but the lessons girls learn when they’re young about setting physical boundaries and expecting them to be respected last a lifetime and can influence how she feels about herself and her body as she gets older."

The Girl Scouts recommend that you give your girl the space to decide when and how she wants to show affection.

"The advice for parents is to consider giving their girl some space," said Christy Gibbs. She's the director of marketing at the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin - Badgerland chapter. "It's about letting her figure out how and when she wants to show affection."

Of course, many children may naturally want to hug and kiss family members, friends, and neighbors and that’s lovely—but if your daughter is reticent, don’t force her, the Girl Scouts say.

Read the full post HERE.