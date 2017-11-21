GOP lawmakers urge committee to relax air pollution rules - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

GOP lawmakers urge committee to relax air pollution rules

Posted: Updated:

MADISON  (AP) -- Republican lawmakers tried to persuade a legislative committee Tuesday to approve a bill that would relax Wisconsin's air pollution regulations, saying the rules burden businesses and the state regulates hundreds of pollutants the federal government ignores.

The bill would repeal any state air pollution rules that go beyond federal regulations by the end of 2018. The state currently regulates hundreds more air pollutants than the federal government. It's unclear exactly how many. State auditors in 2004 put the number at 293 but the Legislature's attorneys say it's actually 358 pollutants.

The bill's authors, Rep. Jesse Kremer of Kewaskum and Sen. Duey Stroebel of Saukville, told the Assembly's Committee on Federalism and Interstate Relations during a public hearing on the bill that the proposal is aimed at reducing the regulatory burden on businesses. They noted that according to state auditors' 2004 report 94 of the pollutants on the state list aren't even emitted in the state.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.