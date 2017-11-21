GOP lawmakers urge committee to relax air pollution rules

MADISON (AP) -- Republican lawmakers tried to persuade a legislative committee Tuesday to approve a bill that would relax Wisconsin's air pollution regulations, saying the rules burden businesses and the state regulates hundreds of pollutants the federal government ignores.

The bill would repeal any state air pollution rules that go beyond federal regulations by the end of 2018. The state currently regulates hundreds more air pollutants than the federal government. It's unclear exactly how many. State auditors in 2004 put the number at 293 but the Legislature's attorneys say it's actually 358 pollutants.

The bill's authors, Rep. Jesse Kremer of Kewaskum and Sen. Duey Stroebel of Saukville, told the Assembly's Committee on Federalism and Interstate Relations during a public hearing on the bill that the proposal is aimed at reducing the regulatory burden on businesses. They noted that according to state auditors' 2004 report 94 of the pollutants on the state list aren't even emitted in the state.