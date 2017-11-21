Madison Fire Department warns of impostor telemarketer scam

A Janesville hunter's encounter with a very friendly deer is going viral.More >>
A Beloit woman is at large after police say she shot a gun inside a Janesville hotel.
The U.S. led U.N. command has released a dramatic video showing the desperate dash to freedom, shooting and rescue of a North Korean soldier. The video released Wednesday shows the soldier speeding down a tree-lined road before he crashes his jeep.
The health care provider set a Monday deadline for employees to get flu shots or receive an exemption for medical or religious reasons.
In a letter from the district, addressed to Sandra Gokee, Superintendent Keith Hilts says the posts, including pictures and text, were "defamatory and inflammatory."
A contractor was hurt in the explosion of a home under construction in Columbia County
Families connected by one Milwaukee boy's death are meeting for the first time this Thanksgiving week.
Nearly six months since the explosion at Didion Milling's corn mill plant, the village of Cambria is continuing its journey on the road to recovery.
With the growing list of celebrities and other notable people being accused of sexual assault, law enforcement and victim advocates are anticipating some people may be inspired to come forward to report past incidents.
For fourteen years, the annual Berbee Derby has stood as Madison's time honored Turkey Trot.
Most Wisconsin public schools met or exceeded state expectations last school year. That's according to new report cards released by the state, Tuesday.
The man convicted in a Madison bank robbery will spend eight years in prison.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval has been asking for more officers for a while now. He says his current patrol officers are stretched thin. But now, Koval will have to find another way to bring 15 officers onboard after the department did not receive a federal grant.
A plan to renovate the Dane County Jail will move forward, despite a raucous crowd's attempt to derail the board's meeting Monday night.
Bloomfield Police says Highway H and Highway 120 were closed until about 11:45 p.m.
