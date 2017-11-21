Madison Fire Department warns of impostor telemarketer scam

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department has learned of a telemarketer-style scam that is gaining traction in the area and officials are warning unsuspecting citizens.

An area woman recently answered a phone call from someone who identified themself as being from “the fire department.”

The caller asked the woman if she has her home smoke alarms checked regularly. When the woman told the caller her son is a firefighter and checks the alarms for her, the caller abruptly ended the conversation, according to a Madison Fire Department news release.

Out of concern that there are individuals attempting to access area homes under the guise of “the fire department,” the Madison Fire Department has issued the following reminders and recommendations:

-- The Madison Fire Department never makes phone calls like the one described above.

-- If you receive such a phone call, or something similar, end the call and report the incident to the Madison Police Department’s self-report line at (608) 245-3662 or their self-report webpage.

-- Scams can also be reported to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or emailed to DATCPHotline@Wisconsin.gov.

The Madison Fire Department has installed thousands of smoke alarms in area homes in coordination with local partnerships and safety initiatives.

These smoke alarm installations are initiated by citizens who qualify for such programs when they are available.

Once again, the Madison Fire Department does not cold-call households asking to check private smoke alarms. For more information on proper installation and testing of your home smoke alarms, please visit MadisonFire.org or contact the Madison Fire Department’s Community Education Division at (608) 266-4709.