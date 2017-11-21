Victims of sexual assault have several options for reporting to law enforcement

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the growing list of celebrities and other notable people being accused of sexual assault, law enforcement and victim advocates are anticipating some people may be inspired to come forward to report past incidents.

Madison Police Detective Angela Kamoske investigates sexual assault cases, and tells 27 News there are number of ways to report such a crime.

"They could report it to the police, which would involve either them calling for a police officer to respond to their home or a place that they're comfortable, or coming into the station and reporting it," said Det. Kamoske,

But going straight to police is not the only option.

"We can also arrange for police to come here and we do that frequently, just have police report here where it's a comfortable place for victims, or at the victim's home," said Erin Thornley Parisi, executive director of Rape Crisis Center, Inc. in Madison.

Parisi said the sexual assault cases they help police investigate aren't limited to recent incidents.

"Usually we say like 10 years, you can still come forward," said Parisi, in regards to how long the statute of limitations run for such crimes.

Detective Kamoske explained how the process works.

"We'd be asking them to do an interview and giving as much information as possible about what happened," said Detective Kamoske. "Just going backwards and looking for places where we can corroborate evidence, especially something when it's so long ago."

And even if you were the victim of a sexual assault decades ago, Parisi wants people to know they can still help others.

Most sexual assault suspects have multiple victims.

"You may just be the one piece that they've been looking for to try to really determine whether or not they have the right person," said Parisi.

Rape Crisis Center professionals say the important thing for victims to remember is that, under state law, they are entitled to have an advocate with them when they talk to police.