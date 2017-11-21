Hunters take nearly 12 percent fewer deer on opening weekend

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Hunters killed nearly 14,000 fewer deer during opening weekend of Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season this year than last.

That's according to preliminary data the state Department of Natural Resources released Tuesday.

Hunters registered 102,903 deer from Saturday through Sunday compared with 116,615 deer during opening weekend in 2016. That's a decrease of 11.8 percent.

The opening weekend buck kill also was down, from 64,828 last year to 59,142 this year.

The DNR said more than 582,800 hunters had purchased a license but didn't offer a specific figure or clarify whether those licenses included archery licenses or licenses for other gun deer seasons.

Agency spokesman Andrew Savagian said he would check what licenses that number included but hadn't provided any additional information as of late Tuesday afternoon.



