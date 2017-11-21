Republicans say Democratic governor could block Foxconn

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File). FILE - In this May 27, 2010 file photo, a worker looks out through the logo at the entrance of the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Conservationists are lining up to oppose Republican plans to elimi...

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican state lawmakers are raising concerns that a Democratic governor could jeopardize a recently signed $3 billion deal with Foxconn Technology Group.

Chairmen of the Legislature's jobs and economic development committees on Tuesday said in a statement that electing a Democrat as governor puts the Foxconn contract at risk.

Democratic candidates for governor have spoken out against the Foxconn deal, which Gov. Scott Walker signed with company officials earlier this month.

Democrats have said the cost is too high for taxpayers, and some candidates have said they want to redo it or block it.

Sen. Dan Feyen and Rep. Adam Neylon, both Republicans, say in the joint statement that "Democrats are so desperate to score a few cheap political points" they're willing to undermine the deal.

