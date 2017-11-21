Indictment returned against man in NYC bike path attack

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

Women dominate American Music Awards, but not as nominees

3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown Atlanta

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror

Trump says US will declare NKorea a state sponsor of terror

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

President Donald Trump says U.S. declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism

The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.

U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smoking

President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster

Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against him

NASA has captured 20 years of seasonal changes in a striking new global map of the home planet.

20 years of changing seasons on Earth packed into 2½ minutes

An advanced U.S. weather satellite designed to improve the accuracy of extended forecasts has been launched into polar orbit from California.

New US weather satellite launched from California

Security for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature trucks filled with sand, concrete barriers and scores of police officers.

Almost three months to the day after Harvey slammed into Texas, killing more than 80 people and damaging at least 200,000 homes, residents of the Texas Gulf Coast are celebrating Thanksgiving however they can.

On Thanksgiving, family hurt by Harvey counts its blessings

A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.

VA study shows parasite from Vietnam may be killing vets

"CBS This Morning" will be without one of its hosts Tuesday after the network suspended Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the veteran newsman.

CBS News and PBS cut ties to Rose following sex allegations

A Baruch College fraternity awaits sentencing after a Pennsylvania jury found it guilty of involuntary manslaughter and other offenses for the 2013 hazing death of a pledge in a rented home.

Insurers for aviation defendants including American Airlines and United Airlines have agreed to pay $95 million to settle claims that security lapses led planes to be hijacked in the Sept. 11 attacks.

A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor has pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and faces at least 25 years in prison.

A person with knowledge of the deal says a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor will pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges and face at least 25 years in prison.

NEW YORK (AP) -- A 22-count indictment has been returned charging a man in the slayings of eight people during a truck attack on a bike path in New York City.

Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH' sah-YEE'-pawf) was indicted Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

He was arrested after people were run over by a vehicle Oct. 31 in a midday attack that authorities called terrorism.

The indictment includes charges that Saipov provided material support to the Islamic State group, and it includes numerous offenses that can carry the death penalty upon conviction.

He's being held without bail. A message left with his attorney was not immediately returned.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Saipov was charged with killing "eight innocent people ... in a calculated act of terrorism in the heart of one of our great cities."



