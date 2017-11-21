Actor; singer, former heart throb David Cassidy dead at 67

FORT LAUDERDALE (WKOW) -- Actor, singer, and former heart throb David Cassidy has died. Cassidy had been hospitalized with organ failure in Florida, with his condition worsening this past weekend according to reports.



Cassidy skyrocketed to fame in the 1970s as he starred on TV's "The Partridge Family," becoming a singing superstar at age 20 and one of the biggest teen idols of the era.



He was three years old when he decided he wanted to act, after seeing his dad, actor Jack Cassidy, in a Broadway musical.



As a teen, he landed a few small roles on television and Broadway before he was cast as Keith Partridge in the musical sitcom.



Interestingly enough Cassidy's real-life stepmother, Shirley Jones, was cast as his TV mother, Shirley Partridge, though neither knew the other had been cast until they showed up for work.



The ABC show lasted 98 episodes over four seasons. During which time, Cassidy also put out four solo albums and broke records while touring the world as a singer.



Cassidy's hit single "I Think I love You" smashed records, even beating out Beatles legendary single "Let it Be".

Throughout his career, Cassidy stayed close to music by writing songs for others.



Cassidy died surrounded by family; he was 67-years-old.