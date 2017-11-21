UPDATE: Suspect at large after shooting at Janesville hotel

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Beloit woman is at large after police say she shot a gun inside a Janesville hotel.



The Janesville Police Department says at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, there were multiple calls of a shooting at Holiday Inn Express.

Janesville Police tells 27 News that no one was hurt in the shooting. They also add that the hotel was not evacuated and there was never an active shooter situation.

Officers found three of the four suspects, but say the shooter, 20-year-old Latoya Hill is still at large.

According to Janesville Police Deputy Chief Jim Holford, the situation began as a "prostitute-type event".

Holford says Hill, who was offering services to a customer inside a hotel room, was joined by another accomplice and began to rob the male customer.

"[The robbery attempt] resulted in a physical confrontation between the customer and [a man associated with Hill]," said Holford. "During that physical confrontation it appears that [Hill] fired a couple of [gun] rounds."

Police say Hill is wanted for armed robbery and first-degree attempted homicide. She left the hotel in a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a temporary Wisconsin license plate ABM- 5968.



If you know where she is, you can call Janesville Police at (608) 755-3100.



*****



JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police are investigating a shooting that they say happened inside a Holiday Inn Express at US 14.

Police are not releasing details of the incident right now, and urge the public to stay away from the area as officers investigate the scene.

We will keep you posted on new developments both on air and online as they become available.