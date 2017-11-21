7-year-old Mount Horeb boy bags 8-point buck

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- One of the youngest hunters in our area already has his deer.

7-year-old Dylan Copus of Mount Horeb shot an 8-point buck.

He was able to hunt this year, since he was out with his dad and the state recently removed the minimum age for hunting with a mentor.

"I was dreaming of it for my whole year," says Dylan. "I was so excited. So excited."

His father, Bill Copus says, "Once you put a real gun in their hands, you've got to get them to believe that it's real and it's not a game. And I think he picked it up very fast."

Dylan's father bill says he's instilled in his son the importance of safety while hunting.

Bill says he's been hunting for 30 years and he taught his son, but Dylan will still go through hunter's safety.