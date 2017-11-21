Milwaukee boy's family meets children he saved through organ donation

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) -- Families connected by one Milwaukee boy's death are meeting for the first time this Thanksgiving week.

Cameras captured the moment a Johnson Creek mother got to meet the mother of the boy who saved her son's life.

14-year-old Da'Quan Nichols-Cox died in a crash two years ago. His family chose to donate his organs, which saved the lives of four young children, including Auden Evensen. Inica Nichols sat down to a Thanksgiving meal with all the families her son helped at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.



"I know that he's thinking, 'Good job.' He's happy. He's happy that I made the right choice," Nichols said.

27 News caught up with the Evensen family after their reunion with Da'Quan's family. They say Thanksgiving is always a chance to be thankful for Auden's recovery, but they're more grateful than ever this year to say thank you to the family that gave him the gift of life.



"[Thanksgiving was] the first time we knew this was the beginning of his new future. Each Thanksgiving that follows is just more of a reminder," mom Kerri Evensen said. "Such a great, big day of meeting everyone and having the Thanksgiving meal together."



Two years ago, 27 News first introduced you to the Evensens, when Kerri was about to donate part of her own liver to Auden when they learned of a perfect match for him in Da'Quan. It's a donation they won't take for granted.



"We know what we're going to do if something happened to anyone of us, pay it forward and donate and help other people as well," Kerri told 27 News.