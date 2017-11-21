Boys & Girls Club hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County cooked up plenty of turkey and stuffing Tuesday night for a meal designed to bring community members together.

The group hosted its annual Sina Davis Thanksgiving Community Dinner at its Jenewein Road location.

"This is what this city is all about," said Michael Johnson, the local chapter's president and CEO. "It's all about utilizing our lives to change the lives of other people, to help other people. That's what we're put on this earth to do."

The Boys & Girls Club expected to feed about 700 people. Volunteers did so with the help of donations from local businesses and community members.