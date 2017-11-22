Dane County Board approves new vehicle registration fee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County Board approves new vehicle registration fee

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board of Supervisors again signed off on a new vehicle registration fee.

The board first approved the fee Monday night, but wanted to allow for more discussion Tuesday night since Monday's meeting was disrupted by protesters demonstrating against a renovation of the county jail.

The new fee will be $28 per year. It will take effect for registrations beginning October 1, 2018.

Money from the fee will be used for transportation-related projects in the county.

