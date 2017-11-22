UPDATE: Police: Highways no longer closed after search for suspicious devices

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Bloomfield Police says Highway H and Highway 120 were closed until about 11:45 p.m.



WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) -- Parts of Highway 120 and Highway H near Lake Geneva is closed as officers search the area for suspicious devices.



The Bloomfield Police Department says Highway H is closed between White Pigeon Road and Highway 120. Highway 120 is closed from Highway H to Westside Road.



According to a press release, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement was called to Highway H for a 46-year-old man driving recklessly in a parking lot. Police say Robert Leathers was taken into custody, but the officers learned he had put suspicious devices around the property. A bomb squad was called to help.



Right now, Bloomfield Police say it is still an active scene as they try to document and collect evidence.