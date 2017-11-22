Beloit man crashes onto lawn of Lower Courthouse Park after short pursuit

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Beloit man is arrested after a chase through Janesville where he ended up crashing next to a pavilion at a park.

The Janesville Police Department says an officer saw a vehicle driving without any headlights around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. It was in the area of North Main Street and Pease Court. The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle went faster.

The driver, later identified as Everett Tipler, pulled over to the side of the road at one point to let a passenger out, but then took off again. Janesville Police say that's when the pursuit began. The driver went through a stop sign on Prospect Avenue, then went through a red light at Parker and Milwaukee. At that point, the officer stopped the pursuit because of the risk to the public.

Police say Tipler kept driving, eventually ending up on the lawn of the Lower Courthouse Park. His vehicle went airborne and came to a rest on its roof next to the Marvin Roth Community Pavilion. Police say Tipler got out and ran, but was taken into custody by officers.

Another passenger, a woman, was helped out of the vehicle by officers. She did not have any injuries from the crash.

Tipler was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville with leg pain. He was later sent to the Rock County Jail where he'll stay until his initial court appearance.

Police say the pursuit lasted less than half-a-mile and speeds reached a maximum of 43 miles per hour. The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping investigate.

Tipler, 48, faces charges of :

• Felony Fleeing

• Receiving Stolen Property

• First Offense OWI

• Reckless Driving

• Operating without Required lamps

• Warrant for failure to pay child support

