Man awakens after being struck with weapon by unknown attacker.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man was sleeping in his Brentwood Parkway apartment early Wednesday when he was struck with an object believed to be a gun.

Callers to 911 also reported hearing gunshots in the area.

The man fought with the unknown attacker, causing the attacker and another person to flee the residence, according to police.

Shell casings were recovered inside the residence.

No gunshot-related injuries have been discovered or reported, however the victim did receive a minor non-gunshot-related wound, according to police.

The investigation is continuing.