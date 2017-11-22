Survey: Green Bay is the drunkest city in the U.S.

NEW YORK — Green Bay is the heaviest drinking metro area in the United States, according to a survey by the financial news service 24/7 Wall St.

Some 26.5 percent of area adults drink excessively, compared to 24.5 percent of adults in Wisconsin and 18 percent of adults nationwide, according to the survey released today, Nov. 11, 2017.

Click HERE for the full list of the Drunkest City in Every State.

Despite widespread alcohol abuse in the metro area, adults in Green Bay report fewer mentally or physically unhealthy days per month on average than is typical nationwide

As is often the case in heavy drinking areas, alcohol impaired driving appears to be a considerable problem in Green Bay. The metro area is one of only five nationwide where more than half of all driving deaths involve alcohol.

Excessive drinking patterns vary considerably by region. The states with the lowest excessive drinking rates are concentrated in the South, while most of the states with the highest excessive drinking rates are in the Midwest.

The overall health of a population is tied to a range of economic and lifestyle factors.

While excessive drinking is never healthy, the metro areas with the highest excessive drinking rates are often home to healthier populations than their respective state’s population. Of the 50 cities on this list, 44 are home to a larger share of adults who report being in good health than the share across the state as a whole.