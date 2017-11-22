Contact Info
Direct Line: (608) 661-2739
Email Jennifer Zawlocki
Jennifer Zawlocki was born and raised in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. She attended UW-Whitewater and earned a degree in Journalism with an Advertising Emphasis as well as a Marketing Minor with a Sales Emphasis. She moved to Madison in January of 2017 and loves spending time outdoors, working out, cooking and playing with her two Goldendoodles, Gus and Stella!
Contact Jennifer if you’re looking to grow your business within South-Central Wisconsin! jzawlocki@wkow.com
