Barron County father arrested in child's death - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Barron County father arrested in child's death

Posted: Updated:

HAUGEN, Wis. (AP) - Barron County sheriff's investigators are recommending reckless homicide charges against the father of a 3-month-old child who died last July.

The 31-year-old man is being held in the Barron County Jail while the district attorney reviews the case.

First responders were called to a home in Haugen on a report of a child not breathing on July 11. The baby was flown to Marshfield Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

The father was arrested after a four-month investigation by the sheriff's department.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.