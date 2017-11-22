Barron County father arrested in child's death

HAUGEN, Wis. (AP) - Barron County sheriff's investigators are recommending reckless homicide charges against the father of a 3-month-old child who died last July.

The 31-year-old man is being held in the Barron County Jail while the district attorney reviews the case.

First responders were called to a home in Haugen on a report of a child not breathing on July 11. The baby was flown to Marshfield Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

The father was arrested after a four-month investigation by the sheriff's department.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.