UW Health Infusion Center to transfer some services to Meriter

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some current patients are concerned after learning that UW Health's Infusion Center will soon move the majority of its services to Meriter.

The infusion centers handle a variety of intravenous drug treatments, from specialty medications to chemotherapy.

MADISON (WKOW) -- 28 year-old Whitney Lamberty suffers from a rare disease called Myasthenia Gravis.

"It's a muscle and nervous system disorder, and basically the most easy way to explain it is - her body fights itself," said David Lamberty, Whitney's husband.

For the past six years, Whitney has been coming to the UW Health Infusion Center at UW Hospital for a variety of intravenous treatments, once every two weeks.

"So she needs to have immunosuppressants, steroids. She has an IVIG, and then she gets a plasma for Apheresis, which means they take plasma out, send it through a centrifuge, and introduce new plasma," said Lamberty. "And the level of care and compassion these nurses have is unmatched in anywhere."

But soon, Whitney will likely have to go elsewhere for at least some of the services she gets at UW Hospital.

"I heard on Tuesday that some patients were slowly being moved over to Meriter," said Lamberty.

27 News confirmed that fact Wednesday afternoon.

"The majority of infusion procedures, which are primarily IV administration of specialty medications, will move to Meriter," wrote UW Health Spokesperson Lisa Brunette. "Services that will remain at university hospital include apheresis, stem-cell collection for bone-marrow transplant, chemotherapy, and administration of blood products."

Brunette said UW Health hasn't made any decisions on whether to reduce staffing levels at the Infusion Center as a result of the changes, but that Meriter would likely add staff to handle the increased patient load.

David said it is now clear he and his wife will now have to split their time between two hospitals, something that could cause her more unneeded stress.

"I don't think the people who make the decisions behind closed doors understand how much this means to us here, how much these nurses care. They're like a family to us," said Lamberty. "And I want them to know, I'm not going to let this happen, not easily."

This transition follows a July merger between UW Health and Unity-Point Meriter.