Focus shifts on elderly falls from treatment to prevention

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some say it's becoming an epidemic across the nation, and it's a big problem in Wisconsin: deadly falls among the elderly. Hospitals and nursing homes struggle with how to best protect your loved ones. But at least one Madison facility is trying a new approach as they try to keep your relatives from falling.

"Falls are prevalent among the elderly and even more so I would say with the population we serve," said Jenna Heim, the director of nursing at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Madison.

Falls are a top concern for Heim and her staff as they take care of the elderly who use the outpatient facility.

In Wisconsin, the death rate from falls int the second highest in the nation, according to the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging. The organization also says elderly falls cost Wisconsin families $771 million in 2014 alone.

"Every single person that comes into our facility -- we're considering a high fall risk," said Heim.

It's part of a new method to prevent falls from happening.

The facility used to use chair and bed alarms, sensor pads that sounded off when someone got off of them. The alarm would signal a nurse to come check on the patient, but Heim says by that time, for some, it would be too late.

"The alarm is not going to prevent a fall," she said.

It's why her facility no longer uses them.

Instead, a new method has been implemented where nurses must learn their patients' schedules.

"What time do they typically get up and get themselves ready in the bathroom? What time do they want to go to breakfast? Do they usually go to the bathroom before or after meals," asked Bryan Bee, the director of operations at Oakwood Village.

Those are the types of things the facility's staff is having to learn about patients. It's very detailed, but Heim argues it has prevented serious falls instead of reacting to an alarm in which a patient is already on the ground.

The new initiative also means patients no longer have a padded mat on the floor next to their bed. It was once used to brace the impact if patient fell. Instead, staff uses safety strips which give the elderly a better grip on their feet and makes it easier for them to stand.

Patients and residents of the facility can also use a button to call a nurse when they need one.

Heim and Bee say before, when the alarms were used, at times the facility was experiencing nine to 10 falls a month.

But now, the number has dropped.

"There are definitely months in which we've had only two or three falls," said Heim.

They know the new method won't prevent every fall from happening but it's a method Heim and Bee say is working at their facility.