Weekday evening meteorologist - WKOW

WKOW, the ABC Affiliate in Madison, WI, is looking for a passionate meteorologist for our 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts who loves owning the weather story of the day. We’re looking for a scientist who can create memorable television and produce content for on-air, online and mobile platforms. The ideal candidate must also be ready to react to severe weather at a moment’s notice, with a proven track record of accurate forecasting.

Like severe weather? We've got it. Like snowstorms? We’ve got them too. You'll be working with brand new top-of-the-line WSI MAX system in our brand new weather center! Meteorologists with at least 3 years of experience should apply & AMS or NWA seals are a big plus.

WKOW is part of Quincy Media, a family owned company with 18 stations (ABC, NBC, FOX, CW) in eight states. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people and live in one of America’s best cities, send a cover letter, resume and references to:

WKOW-TV

Ed Reams, News Director

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI, 53719

ereams@wkow.com

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted: November 22, 2017