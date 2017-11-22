Masked man who robbed Middleton bank escapes with cash

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton police are searching for a robber who escaped with an undisclosed amount of money Wednesday afternoon.

The Middleton Police Department responded about 2 p.m., Nov. 22, 2017 to the report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Associated Bank, 2420 Allen Blvd. in Middleton.

Police say the robber was a light skinned male wearing a “Deadpool” Halloween style mask and a gray hoodie jacket or sweatshirt, according to a news release.

The robber implied he had a gun and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen on foot headed north.

The Middleton Police Department is asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call or text the police department at 608-824-7300, or call the tipster line at 608-824-7304.



On Nov. 6, a man with the mask of the comic book character "The Punisher" also robbed the bank branch. Authorities say he pulled out a gun during the heist, and was wearing a sweatshirt.



Police have yet to comment on whether they believe the same man is responsible for both robberies.