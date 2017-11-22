The Latest: Evers says Walker silencing him in lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Latest on Gov. Scott Walker ordering the state Department of Justice to represent Tony Evers in a lawsuit alleging Evers is illegally writing education policy without consulting the governor (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

State schools Superintendent Tony Evers' spokesman says Gov. Scott Walker is trying to silence Evers by ordering Attorney General Brad Schimel to represent him in a lawsuit alleging he's illegally writing education rules without Walker's permission.

Walker on Wednesday ordered the state Justice Department to represent Evers in the lawsuit even though the agency has said it believes Evers needs the governor's permission to write rules. The agency says there's no legal basis to argue otherwise.

Evers is one of more than a dozen Democrats running or considering a run against Walker in 2018. State Department of Public Instruction spokesman Tom McCarthy says Walker is trying to saddle Evers with an attorney that agrees with the governor's position.

He says Walker's move is blatantly political on its face and the governor believes the easiest way to win the case is to silence his opponent.

Evers is one of more than a dozen Democrats running or considering a run against Walker in 2018.


