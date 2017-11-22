"Dreamers" still fighting to reverse DACA repeal

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A local immigrant rights group is bringing awareness to the importance of DACA. Wednesday that group, Voces de la Frontera gathered at the steps of the courthouse in Janesville.

The group brought with them a new mobile billboard that calls on House Speaker Paul Ryan to bring up a Dream Act Bill for a vote so DACA recipients and their families, also known as "Dreamers", can continue their efforts of becoming United States citizens.

"Dreamers" are the children of undocumented immigrants brought to the US often when they were very young. Many Dreamers, like Cendi Trujillo say they don't know another home and that DACA has helped them accomplish things they wouldn't have been able to otherwise.

"Thanks to DACA I was able to use my degree; if not for that I might have not even finished college," Trujillo says it gave her and so many others a chance at a life they wouldn't have had elsewhere.

The recent repeal of the Obama era dream act has complicated the process for Dreamers like Trujillo of becoming US citizens, all while lawmakers against DACA say it's repeal is about keeping America safe.







