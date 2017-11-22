Victim of Madison home invasion attacked while sleeping, shots fired

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man was hurt after police say he was woken up by a robber who the victim says pistol whipped during a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

The victim who lives on the 2400 block of Brentwood Parkway told police he and the robber struggled before the suspect and his accomplice ran away.

At some point during the encounter two shots were fired, prompting neighbors to call the police.

Police say they recovered two shell casings inside the victims home, but that no one was shot during the incident. Police continue to investigate.