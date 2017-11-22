Hunter shot in leg during deer drive in eastern Wisconsin

TOWN OF FREDONIA, Wis. (AP) - A hunter was shot in the leg by members of his hunting party during a deer drive in eastern Wisconsin.

Investigators say two members of the party were trying to shoot a deer in Ozaukee County mid-day Wednesday when they fired their rifles in the direction of the 53-year-old man from Random Lake. He was struck in the upper left leg.

Members of the hunting party provided first aid. Authorities say the man was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation with help from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the shooting appears to be accidental.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.