Deer hunter encounters bobcat in the woods

IOLA (WKOW) -- One Wisconsin man's wild hunting story has nothing to do with deer.

Instead, it was a bobcat that he encountered in the woods.

Tim Eierman of Oshkosh was hunting near Iola, east of Stevens Point, on Saturday when he saw the cat.

He says he made a noise like a mouse and the animal came over to him.

Eierman took out his phone and thought it would be cool to send to his kids.

"This was my 43rd year of hunting and I've never seen a bobcat before so just to see one is amazing," he told WBAY.

The state Department of Natural Resources says there are estimated to be at least 3,000-4,000 bobcats in Wisconsin.

Officials say there's very little, if any, record of bobcats attacking people, but they say it's best not to interact this closely with wild animals.