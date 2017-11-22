Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo sits out against Suns - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

PHOENIX (AP) -

Milwaukee star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was held out of the Bucks' lineup Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns because of right knee soreness.
   Antetokounmpo, second in the NBA in scoring at 29.7 points per game, sat out for the first time this season. The Greek star could be back for the Bucks' next game Saturday night at Utah.

  Holiday's layup gives No. 23 UCLA 72-70 win over Wisconsin

    Aaron Holiday got a scooping layup to drop just before the final buzzer Tuesday night, giving No. 23 UCLA a 72-70 victory over Wisconsin in the third-place game of the Hall of Fame Classic. 

  Badgers remain No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

    Miami has moved up to No. 2 behind Alabama in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson slipping one spot to three and Oklahoma holding at four. Wisconsin and Auburn remained next up behind the top four in a week when the top half of the selection committee's rankings were mostly unchanged. Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Southern California followed in the same order as they did last week.
  No. 25 Baylor blows most of big lead, beats Wisconsin 70-65

    Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Manu Lecomte poured in 25 points and No. 25 Baylor held on after blowing most of a 19-point lead to beat Wisconsin 70-65 on Monday night in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic.  

