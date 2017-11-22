Man throws homemade bombs from his truck

BLOOMFIELD (WKOW) -- New video shows what authorities say is a man throwing homemade bombs from his truck.

This happened Tuesday night at a landscaping company in Bloomfield, in Walworth County.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be the driver lighting an explosive device, then tossing it toward another vehicle.

The device didn't go off, but moments later another one exploded near a dumpster.

Workers at the business saw what was happening and tried to stop it.

"Well I got my truck, he even hit my truck and so by that time, I'm not gonna lie, I was pissed. So yeah, I was chasing him down," Larry Brake told WISN.

Police arrested 46 year old Robert Leathers.

Wednesday, a judge set Leathers' bond at $100,000.

Workers at the landscaping company say they have no idea why the business was targeted.

No one was hurt.