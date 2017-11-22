Man throws homemade bombs from his truck - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man throws homemade bombs from his truck

Posted: Updated:

BLOOMFIELD (WKOW) --  New video shows what authorities say is a man throwing homemade bombs from his truck.
    This happened Tuesday night at a landscaping company in Bloomfield, in Walworth County.
    Surveillance video shows what appears to be the driver lighting an explosive device, then tossing it toward another vehicle.
    The device didn't go off, but moments later another one exploded near a dumpster.
    Workers at the business saw what was happening and tried to stop it.
"Well I got my truck, he even hit my truck and so by that time, I'm not gonna lie, I was pissed. So yeah, I was chasing him down," Larry Brake told WISN.
    Police arrested 46 year old Robert Leathers.
    Wednesday, a judge set Leathers' bond at $100,000.
    Workers at the landscaping company say they have no idea why the business was targeted.
    No one was hurt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.