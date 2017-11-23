Thanksgiving Day races in the Madison area

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many people will run in races in the Madison area Thanksgiving Day. And there's still time if you want to sign up.

There are three "Turkey Trots" - the Festival Foods Turkey Trot, the Elvehjem Neighborhood Association Turkey Trot and the Madison Turkey Trot. Then there's the Berbee Derby in Fitchburg.

The Festival Foods Turkey Trot starts and ends at Breese Stevens Field. Race time is 8:00 a.m. and it benefits the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA. This is either a 5 mile run, a 2 mile walk or a 2 mile Dog Jog.

There are some street closures for the Festival Foods Turkey Trot. You may want to avoid State Street to Tenney Park and E. Mifflin to Capitol Square until about 10:00 a.m.

The Madison Turkey Trot is at the Alliant Energy Center starting at 8:00 a.m. and benefits United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County. It's a 5K run/walk and includes a kids' dash.

The Elvehjem Turkey Trot is at 8:30 a.m. at Droster Park. It's a 5K race and a 2 mile walk. It's a free event, but they do ask for donations to the neighborhood association.

The Berbee Derby, which bills itself as Madison's Original Thanksgiving Day Race, is at Fitchburg Business Park at 9:00 a.m. It benefits the Madison-based Technology Education Fund. This is a 10K and 5K run/walk.

