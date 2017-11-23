UPDATE: 2 men shot during early morning fight in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department now says two people were hurt in an early morning shooting.

The Madison Police Department says officers were on their way to the 5300 block of Groveland Terrace for a report of a fight in progress. On their way there, they got reports that shots had been fired.

Police say the three men were in a fight during which the two victims were shot in the lower extremities. Police describe their injuries as non-life threatening. Those men, ages 27 and 24, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man who shot them, 26, was taken into custody.

Police say all three men knew each other and they don't think there's a risk to the public.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to Madison Chief Mike Koval's blog, the victim is a a 27-year-old man. They are still investigating as of 8:00 a.m.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officers are on the scene of an early morning shooting.

They were called to the 5300 block of Groveland Terrace around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, November 23. There are K9 officers on scene as of 6:15 a.m.

The Madison Police Department tells us two men were involved in a confrontation, which escalated into one of the men pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Police say his injury is believed to be non life-threatening. Police say the shooter is in custody.

Police say there also may be a third person involved, but they don't know where they are, or even if that statement from those involved was true.