UPDATE: 2 men shot during early morning fight in Madison leaves neighbors rattled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Two people are spending their Thanksgiving recovering after they were shot just a block away from a school in east Madison and neighbors are rattled.

Residents who live on the 5300 block of Groveland Terrace describe their neighborhood as peaceful and quiet.

"I couldn't believe it," said Daniel Kretschman, a man who lives just down the block. He and his friend, Nicolette Volkert were shocked by the flashing lights they woke up to Thursday morning.

"I thought it was a parade or something just cause it was early and it's Thanksgiving and I'm like, oh, they're blocking off stuff," said Volkert.

But she soon realized the street wasn't taped off for a parade, instead, for something much more serious.

Madison police say what started as a fight, ended with two people shot.

"They had that car down there, like all the doors open and the back lifted up," Volkert said as she pointed to a red car down the street.

The two victims are now recovering from what police are calling non life-threatening injuries. Both were shot below the waist, according to officers. MPD also arrested a 26-year-old man who they believe pulled the trigger. A lieutenant with the police department said detectives are still waiting to question the victims before they release the suspect's information.

"I've only been here for like three months and I never would've expected something like that to happen. Ya know, just kind of shocking," said Kretschman.

At a time when family is visiting for the holiday, both Volkert and Kretschman say they can't help but think about how much worse it all could have been.

"These bullets could've came right through my window and shot me, shot my son, shot my friend, my son's girlfriend, easily," Volkert said.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department now says two people were hurt in an early morning shooting.

The Madison Police Department says officers were on their way to the 5300 block of Groveland Terrace for a report of a fight in progress. On their way there, they got reports that shots had been fired.

Police say the three men were in a fight during which the two victims were shot in the lower extremities. Police describe their injuries as non-life threatening. Those men, ages 27 and 24, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man who shot them, 26, was taken into custody.

Police say all three men knew each other and they don't think there's a risk to the public.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to Madison Chief Mike Koval's blog, the victim is a a 27-year-old man. They are still investigating as of 8:00 a.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officers are on the scene of an early morning shooting.

They were called to the 5300 block of Groveland Terrace around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, November 23. There are K9 officers on scene as of 6:15 a.m.

The Madison Police Department tells us two men were involved in a confrontation, which escalated into one of the men pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Police say his injury is believed to be non life-threatening. Police say the shooter is in custody.

Police say there also may be a third person involved, but they don't know where they are, or even if that statement from those involved was true.