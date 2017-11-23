Places to go for Thanksgiving community meals - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Places to go for Thanksgiving community meals

Posted: Updated:

(WKOW) -- There are several places to go if you want to spend Thanksgiving with the community:

  • Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Raymond Rd. in Madison is hosting a community dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • First Congregational United Church of Christ on University Ave. in Madison has a dinner from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The Salvation Army in Janesville will have a meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.