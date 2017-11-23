UPDATE: Barn considered total loss after fire in Town of Christiana

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A barn in the town of Christiana is considered a total loss after a fire Thursday afternoon.

Dane County Sheriff's Deputies were first on scene of the fire that was reported around 3:00 pm Thanksgiving Day, on the 200 block of Rodney Road.

Officials say metal was being moved from an old burn pit to an area near the barn which is what they think caused the fire. T

he barn, hay, and grain picker that were all inside are considered a total loss. Damages are estimated at $75,000; no one was hurt.

********

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- Five different fire departments are rushing to the scene of a fire in eastern Dane County.

The reported fire is at 282 Rodney Road in the Town of Christiana, just west of Cambridge.

Dispatchers asked crews from Cambridge Fire, Stoughton Fire, Deerfield Fire, Ft Atkinson Fire, and Jefferson EMS to go to the scene.

27 News has a crew en route as well and will provide any updates on 27 News at 5pm and here at www.wkow.com.



