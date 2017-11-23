Similarities between two armed robberies have police looking into connection

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton police tell 27 News they are looking into any possible connection between two recent armed robberies that have some similarities.

Police say the Wednesday armed robbery at the Associated Bank on Allen Boulevard in Middleton was committed by a man wearing a mask that looks like the one worn by comic book character Deadpool.

Just 16 days prior, the same bank was robbed by a man wearing a mask featuring the logo of another comic book character, The Punisher.

The suspect in both cases also wore similar-looking sweatshirts.