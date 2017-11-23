Free Thanksgiving meals delivered to doors

MADISON (WKOW) -- The First Congregational Church in Madison served free Thanksgiving meals for the 28th straight year. Members of the community started coming into the church's basement at noon and were served turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, bread and of course pie. 140 volunteers helped prepare and serve the food, and a handful cooked the turkey the night before or came in early to peel potatoes.

Jeanne Marshall, the coordinator of the Thanksgiving dinner, said "our church is all about an extravagant welcome and making everybody feel like this is a place that they can come and be part of our larger family."

The church also had several volunteers deliver meals to people who couldn't come into the church. Melissa Ratcliff was one of the eighteen volunteer drivers who helped deliver nearly 250 meals. She, her daughter and her mother helped deliver meals throughout the day.

"Every year I used to make the big meal and this year I thought since my in law was going to do it, I can spend the time helping someone else," Ratcliff said.

One of the people Ratcliff delivered food to was Bob Bearns. He is handicapped, does not have a car and has been delivered meals for the last four years. "I feel really good because I'm by myself and I'm disabled. I can't cook a big dinner and they pretty much put the fixings in it. Things that we need for thanksgiving," he said.

Bearns said he will enjoy his meal while watching the football games on TV.

38 turkeys, 78 pies and 220 pounds of potatoes were served this year and 200 meals were served at the church in just the first hour.