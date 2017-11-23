14th annual Berbee Derby proves to be a popular local Thanksgiving tradition

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Over 6,400 people took part in the 14th annual Berbee Derby Thursday morning.

The race offered both a 5 and a 10k run, complete with warming tents, food, music and lots of fun for the family to enjoy before digging in to Thanksgiving dinner.

Organizers like Suzy Shain say the run is great because it offers something for every kind of runner.

"There are so many different traditions we have people from all walks of life and we even have an army team here."

Shain also made a point of saying that all money raised form the event benefits the Madison Technology Education Foundation.