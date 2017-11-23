Connelly has "chip on his shoulder" against Minnesota

No. 5 Wisconsin heads to Minnesota this weekend to close out the regular season. The Badgers hope to retain "The Axe" for the 14th straight year.

One of the leaders of the team's defense, junior linebacker Ryan Connelly, is from Minnesota. He hails from Eden Prairie, which is about 20 minutes from the University of Minnesota. However, Connelly says the Gophers didn't recruit him.

"[This game] means a lot," said Connelly. "You know, I carry this chip on my shoulder. They never wanted me. [My high school team] won a couple state titles underneath their nose and it didn't really matter. But, hey, I'm at Wisconsin now. I'm having a great time, so I can't wait to play them on Saturday."

The Gophers' loss is the Badgers gain - Connelly leads the team in tackles this season.