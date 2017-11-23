Madison police investigate shots fired near MATC - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for the suspects involved in gunfire near Madison College.

It happened in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road Thursday at 11:22 a.m.

Police say several people were shooting at each other near an apartment.

No one was hurt, but there was property damage.

Officers located shell casings in the area.

They are still investigating.

