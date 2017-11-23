Madison church provides free Thanksgiving dinner for community - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison church provides free Thanksgiving dinner for community

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local church opened their doors to the community this Thanksgiving.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church has provided an annual turkey dinner for more than two decades. The meal was served at one of their two locations, on Raymond Road in Madison.

The dinner included turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberries, and pumpkin pie.

The meal is free every year.

"It becomes the most fine example of what true community looks like," said Pastor Sheryl Erickson. "It looks like diversity, it looks like hospitality, it looks like people caring for each other, and people having a heart to pause and visit with each other."

The church served around 400 people this Thanksgiving.

