Thanksgiving shoppers get a head start on Black Friday deals

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown Atlanta

3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown Atlanta

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror

Trump says US will declare NKorea a state sponsor of terror

Trump says US will declare NKorea a state sponsor of terror

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.

The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.

U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smoking

U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smoking

President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster

President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster

Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against him

Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against him

APNewsBreak: Ferguson, Missouri, has paid nearly a half-million dollars to the monitor team overseeing its police and court reforms, but city leaders question what they've gotten for their money after the original lead monitor's departure.

APNewsBreak: Ferguson, Missouri, has paid nearly a half-million dollars to the monitor team overseeing its police and court reforms, but city leaders question what they've gotten for their money after the original...

A Texas family is readjusting its annual Thanksgiving feast as the home where it's normally been prepared undergoes renovations following Hurricane Harvey.

A Texas family is readjusting its annual Thanksgiving feast as the home where it's normally been prepared undergoes renovations following Hurricane Harvey.

A person with knowledge of the deal says a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor will pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges and face at least 25 years in prison.

A person with knowledge of the deal says a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor will pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges and face at least 25 years in prison.

Scandals chase away some customers from Uber, but service keeps others hanging on.

Scandals chase away some customers from Uber, but service keeps others hanging on.

Officials say a South Dakota state representative and his brother-in-law have drowned in an apparent kayaking accident at the Cook Islands in the South Pacific.

Officials say a South Dakota state representative and his brother-in-law have drowned in an apparent kayaking accident at the Cook Islands in the South Pacific.

Massachusetts museum restores longest painting in North America, 'Grand Panorama of a Whaling Voyage Round the World,' so it can share the story of American whaling with the public.

Massachusetts museum restores longest painting in North America, 'Grand Panorama of a Whaling Voyage Round the World,' so it can share the story of American whaling with the public.

Big-box stores won't be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday.

Big-box stores won't be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday.

George Avakian, a Russian-born jazz scholar and architect of the American music industry who produced essential recordings by Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis and other stars has died at age 98.

George Avakian, a Russian-born jazz scholar and architect of the American music industry who produced essential recordings by Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis and other stars has died at age 98.

New faces and old favorites will fly, float and march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and police are going all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.

New faces and old favorites will fly, float and march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and police are going all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.

Retailers kick off holiday shopping season with an eye toward wooing shoppers away from rivals.

Retailers kick off holiday shopping season with an eye toward wooing shoppers away from rivals.

MADISON (WKOW) --- It's time to forget the turkey because Black Friday is on. And shoppers are wasting no time bargain hunting this year.

They lined up for hours outside Kohl's in West Towne Mall just to get the best deals, some arriving as early at 1:30 in the afternoon.

“I picked up some shirts and some pullovers. And a badger hat,” said James Wolter of Oregon, shopping with his wife Jeanette.

For some, Black Friday shopping is a tradition.

“We've done this for a few years. We started in college roughly. But we've been doing it. Now we're engaged, so it's still a thing we're going to do as a couple,” said Jason Schlaicher of Mount Horeb.

But others, like Brandon Lee, came out for the door buster deals.

“Hoverboards, PlayStation 4s. Saved about a thousand bucks,” Lee said.

Shoppers could stay at home and shop online. But some folks like the experience of a brick and mortar store.

“I have to see it. I'm old fashion. I like to see it, touch it, feel it,” Jeanette Wolter said.

“Sometimes you buy merchandise and you get it and it's not what you think it is. Then you have to send it back and get a refund and all that,” said Jeff Fites, visiting Madison from Indianapolis.

But not everyone was willing to wait in a long line just to be one of the first inside.

“We're just going to wait until the line passes and then just go in. Take a little time off, since we're so close,” Schlaicher said.

“We stopped for Thanksgiving dinner at the Great Dane and headed over here when we were finished,” James Wolter said.