Thanksgiving shoppers get a head start on Black Friday deals

MADISON (WKOW) --- It's time to forget the turkey because Black Friday is on. And shoppers are wasting no time bargain hunting this year.

They lined up for hours outside Kohl's in West Towne Mall just to get the best deals, some arriving as early at 1:30 in the afternoon.

“I picked up some shirts and some pullovers. And a badger hat,” said James Wolter of Oregon, shopping with his wife Jeanette.

For some, Black Friday shopping is a tradition.

“We've done this for a few years. We started in college roughly. But we've been doing it. Now we're engaged, so it's still a thing we're going to do as a couple,” said Jason Schlaicher of Mount Horeb.

But others, like Brandon Lee, came out for the door buster deals.

“Hoverboards, PlayStation 4s. Saved about a thousand bucks,” Lee said.

Shoppers could stay at home and shop online. But some folks like the experience of a brick and mortar store.

“I have to see it. I'm old fashion. I like to see it, touch it, feel it,” Jeanette Wolter said.

“Sometimes you buy merchandise and you get it and it's not what you think it is. Then you have to send it back and get a refund and all that,” said Jeff Fites, visiting Madison from Indianapolis.

But not everyone was willing to wait in a long line just to be one of the first inside.

“We're just going to wait until the line passes and then just go in. Take a little time off, since we're so close,” Schlaicher said.

“We stopped for Thanksgiving dinner at the Great Dane and headed over here when we were finished,” James Wolter said.

