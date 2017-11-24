UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Madison man

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Silver Alert for Ray C. Smith was canceled shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.



Authorities say he has been found safe.



*****



MADISON (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for 62-year-old Ray C. Smith.



Authorities say Smith was last seen 3 p.m. Thursday near the 300 block of N. Thompson Drive in Madison.



Smith is about 5'6" tall and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange coat, black hoodie, blue jeans, and a black hat. He uses a cane and may also have glasses on. He has scruffy facial hair.



Authorities say he is known for using Madison buses and goes downtown frequently.



If you see Smith, contract Wisconsin Capitol Police at (608) 266-8797.