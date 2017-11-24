Madison malls, stores open for Black Friday shoppers

MADISON (WKOW) -- A few Madison shoppers waited in line for malls to open Friday morning.

West and East Towne Malls opened at 6:00 a.m. and there was a steady stream of shoppers as soon as the doors opened. The malls' parent company decided to close for Thanksgiving day for another year. At 5:00 a.m. there were a handful of people waiting for West Towne Mall to open.

Places like Kohl's and Walmart were open Thanksgiving day. Some shoppers waited in line for hours before stores opened in the evening.

Greenway Station in Middleton opens its stores at 8:00 a.m. Friday and Hilldale Shopping Center opens at 9:00 a.m. Target, Kohl's and Walmart open back up at 6:00 a.m. in Madison. The Walmart Supercenter in Monona is usually open 24 hours.

The National Retail Federation says "Black Friday" isn't the busiest shopping day of the year anymore. That would be Christmas Eve. The NRF says many retailers are putting discounts on their websites earlier and keeping them up longer than just one day. More people are shopping online every year, so the concept of "Black Friday" seems to be fading.