Deer carcasses litter WI highways as removal duty changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Some vehicle-struck deer aren't getting removed from Wisconsin highways as quickly as they're being run down, as officials adjust to a new carcass pickup system.

A provision in the state budget transferred responsibility for picking up dead deer from the Department of Natural Resources to the Department of Transportation. The change took effect in September.

Transportation spokeswoman Becky Kikkert says contracted vendors are supposed to remove deer carcasses within two business days of a report. She says the system is working.

The Capital Times reports some carcasses on Interstate 94 appear to have been there longer than two days. Some officials said they weren't informed of the switch of responsibility for carcass removal from the DNR to the DOT.

